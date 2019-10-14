What’s open and closed on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day?

Columbus/Indigenous Peoples' Day is a federal holiday, so post offices and other government offices are closed.
A handful of states are celebrating their first Indigenous Peoples' Day on Monday as part of a trend to move away from a day honoring Christopher Columbus.
From Minnesota to Vermont, at least five states and Washington, D.C. have done away with Columbus Day celebrations in deference to Native Americans, though the federal Columbus holiday remains in place.
Since 1992, Native American advocates have pressed states to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day over concerns that Columbus helped launched centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas.
OPENINGS/CLOSURES
- No school for students in St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties; School is in session in Palm Beach County
- Most banks are closed Monday
- Federal offices will be closed, and there is no mail delivery
- Palm Beach County clerk’s office is closed
- Most grocery stores will remain open as scheduled
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.