Bicyclist hit by Palm Beach County school bus in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police said an adult on a bicycle was hit by a Palm Beach County school bus Tuesday morning.
Police said the incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. just south of the Atlantic Avenue intersection with Congress Avenue.
No children were on the bus, which was traveling southbound, at the time of crash.
Police said the injured cyclist was transported to Delray Medical Center.
Two southbound lanes of Congress Avenue reopened around 7:50 a.m.
