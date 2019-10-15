Juvenile hospitalized after getting injured inside Okeeheelee Park

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An adolescent was injured at a water park inside Okeecheelee Park Monday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
The incident happened at 6:26 p.m. at the Shark Wake Park.
Firefighters say the patient, an adolescent male, was transported by Trauma Hawk to a local area trauma hospital for treatment.
No more information was immediately available.
