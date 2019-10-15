Man sentenced for 2016 killing in St. Lucie County, sheriff’s office says

A man has been sentenced in connection with a deadly shooting three years ago in St. Lucie County.
Judge Robert Belanger sentenced Bendrell Johnson to two life sentences for the 2016 shooting death of Jamaris Jaquin Smith, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.
"It is always good to see the legal system come full circle and end in sentencing," St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken J. Mascara said in a statement. "Hopefully (Monday's) action will provide another level of closure to the Smith family."
The sheriff's office said Johnson will serve the life terms concurrently.
WPTV