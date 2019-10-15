Multi-vehicle crash shuts down road in West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A two-vehicle crash with a rollover shut down westbound Forest Hill Blvd. at Haverhill Rd. Monday evening, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened at 9:08 p.m. near the intersection of Forest Hill Blvd. and Abbey Rd.
One of the vehicles involved in the crash rolled over several times, bystanders told officials.
Two patients were transported by Trauma Hawk helicopters to a local area trauma hospital for treatment.
No more information was immediately available.
