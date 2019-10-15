Police: Loud noise at Town Center Mall was caused by janitor who popped balloon

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police now say a loud noise that sparked panic and concern at the Town Center Mall on Sunday afternoon was actually caused by a janitor who popped a balloon.
Police have concluded their investigation into the incident, and released the findings on Tuesday.
According to police, surveillance video showed a janitor, who was pushing a garbage cart in the food court area, rolling over and dragging a balloon.
The janitor said he popped the balloon, which caused fears of a shooting and sent shoppers scattering. Detectives said they later found the popped balloon on the floor.
Boca Raton police originally said they responded to multiple reports of shots fired around 3 p.m. on Sunday, but later determined that no shots were fired.
Boca Raton Fire Rescue initially said one person suffered a gunshot wound. However, it was later determined the victim actually hit his head on the push bar of a door while trying to run out of the mall.
Police said an officer found the victim in the parking lot near Bloomingdale's with a traumatic head injury. He spoke Creole and was drifting in and out of consciousness, so police said he was unable to provide any information at first about how he got hurt.
The victim was taken to Delray Medical Center.
Police said there appears to be a delay of several minutes between when the janitor popped the balloon and when people started running.
Surveillance video showed people in the food court visibly reacting to a loud sound in the area. Some witnesses said they heard a balloon pop, according to police.
Investigators said there is no evidence that a crime occurred or that a weapon was used.
The Town Center Mall is now back open and operating under normal business hours. Extra officers have been assigned to patrol the mall.
Operators of the mall issued this statement to FOX 29 on Monday:
Boca Raton police said detectives recovered blood and hair on the door the victim ran into, but no weapon, bullet casings, or rounds of ammunition were found at the scene.
