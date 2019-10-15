Show off your skills in the Solid Waste Authority Coloring Contest

Love coloring and the environment? The Solid Waste Authority Coloring Contest for America Recycles Day is perfect for you!
Download the recycling-themed coloring page here and illustrate your artistic skill and recycling know-how while entering for a chance to win great prizes!
Open to full-or part-time Palm Beach County residents, the coloring contest invites conservationists of all ages to test their creative skill and recycling knowledge. Winners will receive a prize and recognition at the SWA’s celebration of America Recycles Day on Nov. 16 at the Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County’s Education Center (6751 N. Jog Road, West Palm Beach).
To enter the Solid Waste Authority Coloring Contest, download and print the coloring page here. or email Recycle@SWA.org for copies for you, your family, or your class. The deadline to enter is the close of business on Oct. 25, 2019.
Entries will be judged by age group, including a category for adults. Judges will be looking for creativity, originality, artistic skill and clarity. Artists may use whatever physical media they wish, except collage and computer-generated artwork.
Visit SWA.org/Coloring for complete rules and instructions.
Have fun and good luck!
