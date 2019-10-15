Stone crab season begins Tuesday in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Stone crab season begins in Florida on Tuesday, but there are some changes this year.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, fisherman age 16 and older (including those normally exempt from needing a license) will be required to complete an online, no-cost recreational stone crab trap registration before using stone crab traps.
A recreational blue crab trap registration will also be required to use blue crab traps beginning Jan. 1, 2020.
To register, visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com and add the Recreational Stone Crab Trap Registration or the Recreational Blue Crab Trap Registration to your fishing license account.
Harvest from egg-bearing crabs is prohibited.
There is a daily bag limit of 1 gallon of claws per person or 2 gallons per vessel, whichever is less.
Stone crab season lasts until May 15.
Click here to learn more about rules and regulations.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.