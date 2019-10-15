West Palm Beach man turns $10 into $2 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach man just turned $10 into $2 million!
According to a Tuesday news release from the Florida Lottery, 61-year-old Lorenzo Helguera of West Palm Beach won the $2 million top prize playing the "$2,000,000 CASHWORD" scratch-off game.
Helguera chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,475,000.
Lottery officials said Helguera purchased his winning ticket from a Marathon Food Mart, located at 2701 Lake Ave., in West Palm Beach.
The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $10 scratch-off game launched in August 2017 and features six top prizes of $2 million and more than 6,000 prizes between $1,000 to $2 million.
The odds of winning $2 million playing the game are 1-in-2,840,000.
