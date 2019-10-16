Hidden camera found in St. Mary’s Medical Center employee bathroom, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating the discovery of a hidden camera inside an employee bathroom at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Police said the camera was found on Oct. 3, and contained digital images showing a toilet, trash can, sink, and an ID card that appears to have the letters "LCI" visible on it.
However, police said the bathroom in the images does not match any bathrooms at St. Mary's Medical Center, meaning the hidden camera was likely installed inside a bathroom somewhere else.
Detectives need the public's help identifying the bathroom or bathrooms in the images.
A spokesperson for St. Mary’s Medical Center released this statement to FOX 29:
Anyone with information about who planted the camera is asked to contact Detective Molly Anderson at 561-822-1846, or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers 1-800-458-TIPS.
