Martin County mother urges school board to test for mold at Jensen Beach High School

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Leigh Giunta said last week her daughter sent her pictures of a rash that only showed up during her chorus class inside the Jensen Beach High School Auditorium.
After explaining her symptoms to a doctor, the doctor told Giunta’s daughter that she might have a mold allergy.
Once Giunta said she learned her daughter suspected there might be mold in the classroom, she asked the Martin County Health Department to do an inspection.
Someone from the health department visited the school on Friday, but a report shows they did not smell or see mold.
“They literally came out walked through the building and said they didn’t see or smell anything. I said that’s not how you test for mold,” Giunta said.
Tuesday night, she asked school board members to support testing the building for mold.
The school district confirmed there has been a leak in the roof at the auditorium since Hurricane Irma.
They have dehumidifiers in place and they have removed water-damaged ceiling tiles.
“I’m hoping they’ll come back and say we’re going to do the test, we want our children and teachers to be safe,” Giunta said.
Board members did not specifically discuss the concern, but board member Michael DiTerlizzi told FOX 29 after the meeting that he supports testing for mold.
“Our student safety is more important than a mold test, so let’s just test for mold, do a general mold test and have it done and be done with it,” DiTerlizzi said.
School staff confirmed they are meeting with a contractor to begin the process of replacing the roof.
DiTerlizzi supports testing for mold during the process of replacing the roof.
"And if there's mold, we'll fix it. If there's not, we're safe,” DiTerlizzi said.
“Test for it. Rule it out,” Giunta said.
The Martin County Health Department said another visit to the school this week is planned.
The report from their previous visit Friday recommends closing the building until repairs can be made if conditions do get worse.
