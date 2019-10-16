37-year-old Vero Beach woman accused of sex with a minor, police say

Authorities say a 37-year-old Vero Beach woman is facing several counts of sexual battery on a child following her arrest Tuesday.
Police say unlawful sexual activity between the woman and a juvenile took place during the past 15 months.
Investigators said the alleged victim was a male who was between the ages of 16-17 at the time.
Vero Beach police said they have charged Valerie Esposito with three counts of sexual battery and one count of lewd computer solicitation of a child.
She was booked into the Indian River County Jail. Police said her bail was set at $325,000.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.