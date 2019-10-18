Bond set at $40,000 for Palm Beach County deputy following incident in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County deputy appeared in court Friday morning after he was arrested following an incident in downtown West Palm Beach over the weekend.
A judge set bond at $40,000 for Jerald Alderman and ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victims and not possess any weapons. He also must undergo random drug and alcohol testing.
Alderman is facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.
Cell phone video showed Alderman, who was off-duty at the time, holding a gun and yelling profanities at a group of men in a car early Saturday morning, telling them to leave a parking lot in the 300 block of Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach police said Alderman was under the influence of alcohol at the time.
According to FDLE records, Alderman has been a law enforcement officer in Florida since 2002. He started his career at the Royal Palm Beach Police Department, and moved to PBSO when the sheriff's department took over Royal Palm Beach in 2006.
Alderman is currently on administrative leave with pay, according to a PBSO spokesperson. The agency also released this statement:
FOX 29 reached out to Alderman’s wife, who said she had no comment.
