Dennis Rodman charged with battery for allegedly slapping man at Delray Beach bar

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Former NBA star Dennis Rodman is charged with battery, accused of slapping a man at a Delray Beach bar earlier this year.
Rodman, 58, has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
According to a police report obtained by FOX 29, the incident happened on May 17 at Buddah Sky Bar where Rodman was celebrating his birthday.
FOX 29 reporter Andrew Lofholm witnessed Rodman arriving at the bar that night.
The alleged victim, Jeff Soulouque, told police he was at the party when Rodman "unprovokedly turned around and smacked him" in the face.
Soulouque said that Rodman "immediately began apologizing for the incident and was very sentimental about it."
Soulouque said he went home and then woke up the next day with swelling on the left side of his face and decided to press charges. The officer who wrote the report noted, "I did not observe any swelling on his face at the time of the police report."
The general manager of Buddha Sky Bar, Victor Korobka, told FOX 29 back in May he had no knowledge of the allegations against Rodman until police came to talk to him.
Korobka said his security team was with Rodman all evening and it's very unlikely the incident took place.
Rodman's lawyer, Lorne Berkeley, previously denied the allegations and claimed Rodman was sober the entire night.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.