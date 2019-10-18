Police investigating shooting Boynton Beach mini market

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police are investigating a shooting at a market on Friday afternoon.
Officers are on scene at the Cherry Hill Mini Market, located at 1213 NW 4th St.
Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital for injuries, but that person's condition is unknown.
No other details, including what led to the shooting and if police are searching for any suspects, have been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.