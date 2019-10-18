Power line work underway to improve Wellington’s electric infrastructure

WELLINGTON, Fla. — New power poles and plans for burying power lines are underway in Wellington.
Workers this week are replacing 19 utility poles along South Shore Boulevard.
“It’s higher and more sturdy and if it’s better than before I welcome it,” says homeowner Barry D’Hurieux.
The new poles are part of a wider three-year project by FPL to install stronger above-ground lines.
In another part of the village, FPL is looking at a pilot program to bury power lines along Paddock Dr.
“Communities all across Florida want to go underground and certainly that’s a desire we’re leaning on FPL to come up with the best decision for us,” says Jim Barnes, Wellington’s Assistant Village Manager.
Barnes says the utility will need to work with homeowners on getting new easements to move the above-ground lines to underground.
