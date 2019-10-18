Publix debuts new stylish swag every Florida resident will love

Just in time for the holidays, Publix is debuting some new gear to show your love for one of Florida’s favorite grocery stores.
The Lakeland-based chain just released some new stylish swag this week.
How does a pink T-shirt with pictures of Publix subs sound? It can be yours for $26.95.
Or how about some sweet Publix sandals for $19.95 or a "BOGO" pillow for $29.95?
Publix says you can "take the joys of Publix with you wherever you go" with their "chicken tender sub, sweet tea, and sprinkle cookie shirt." And hey, that sweet shirt will only cost you $9.95!
Free shipping is available for orders over $50 until Dec. 31, 2019.
