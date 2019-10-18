Two people hospitalized after stabbing at John Prince Park near Lake Worth Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two people were stabbed late Friday morning in John Prince Park near Lake Worth Beach.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said their crews responded to the park at 11:26 a.m.
PBSO said deputies found two victims, both were transported to a local hospital with injuries. Borroto said one the victims, a man, was being transported to the hospital by Trauma Hawk.
All parties involved are known to law enforcement, according to the sheriff's office.
No other details were immediatley available.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.