Crash victim’s family desperate for answers one year after deadly West Palm Beach wreck

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A fatal crash last year in West Palm Beach has the victim’s family still pleading for answers.
Sahara Wyne, 35, was killed at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Banyan Boulevard on Oct. 20, 2018 by a car that police say was traveling at a high rate of speed.
“This was a deep loss for us,” said Wyne’s sister Victoria Simptkins.
Simptkins said the phone call she received that day was unfathomable.
“The day we found out was the day of my aunt’s funeral,” said Simptkins.
An affidavit filed in Palm Beach County states Moab Abrams was in the driver’s seat of the car that crashed into Wyne’s vehicle. West Palm Beach police say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it slammed into Wyne’s car as it was turning south on Australian Avenue from Banyan Boulevard.
A year later and Simptkins has stepped up to help support Wyne’s 11-year-old son.
“This past year has been very rough for me,” said Simptkins.
Court records show in June 2019 Abrams was accused of racketeering in a case involving a gang crackdown.
Loved one’s of Wyne want Abrams charged in the crash.
“We thought that they would charge them in the death of my sister because that was the cause of her death,” said Simptkins.
The family says they refuse to give up and plan to continue fighting for justice.
