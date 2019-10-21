Hispanic man robbed by woman claiming to be ICE agent, West Palm Beach police say

Authorities say a woman identifying herself as an ICE agent recently robbed a Hispanic man.
Police say the woman stopped the man on October 12 near the 700 block of 48th Street in West Palm Beach.
She ordered the man into her newer Honda Accord, threatened him with deportation and robbed him, police say.
Investigators ask anyone with information to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1.800.458.TIPS.
