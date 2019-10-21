Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse closed to tours and climbing through Nov. 15

JUPITER, Fla. — An iconic Palm Beach County landmark will be temporarily closed while it undergoes renovations.
The Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse is getting a new paint job and you will notice its beacon will go dark because it will be wrapped up to protect the lens while the work is done.
The Loxahatchee River Historical Society said the 108-foot lighthouse will also be closed, so that means no climbing to the top from Oct. 21 to Nov. 15.
Additional closures may be needed as crews make the repairs in time for its 160th anniversary in 2020.
Exhibits including the Tindall Pioneer Homestead, Keeper's Workshop and Waterfront History Museum will still be open with admission prices reduced to $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and $4 for children 6-18 years old.
Lighthouse members and active duty U.S. Military and their families are admitted free of charge.
