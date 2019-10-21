4 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Loxahatchee Groves

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — Four people were taken to the hospital after crash Sunday night on Southern Boulevard in Loxahatchee Groves.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said at 10:05 p.m. crews responded to the crash near the 13000 block of Southern Boulevard.
Borroto said the wreck involved multiple vehicles and multiple injured people.
After a triage of everyone involved, Fire Rescue said there were a total of 10 patients evaluated.
Four patients were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The other six patients were treated and released by paramedics and did not need to be taken to the hospital.
