Police clear scene after suspicious package found in Boynton Beach

Police say they have cleared the scene after a suspicious package was found at a Boynton Beach Walgreens.
Officials responded to the store at 399 N. Congress Avenue and called the PBSO Bomb Squad for assistance.
Traffic was impacted in the area during the investigation.
Employees were eventually allowed back inside and the store is once again open for business.
Police said the suspicious package was a cooler with ice packs inside.
