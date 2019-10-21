What a catch! A father and son fishing trip nets a 2,200 pound catch off of Palm Beach County

View this post on Instagram

We caught a ton of Goliath Groupers yesterday with @blacktiph and @slobcityinc . Actually we caught over a ton. 7 Goliath - 2,250 total lbs, 321 lb average. Couldn't have been a better fishing trip, plus nobody got seasick. #fishing #slobcitycharters #palmbeach #westpalmbeach #blacktiph #prouddad #poirierboys #goliathgrouper #jewfish #southfloridafishing #floridasportfishing #noseasickness #bigfish