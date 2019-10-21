57-year-old man rescued after boat capsizes near Rybovich Marina in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Coast Guard said a man was rescued from the water after his boat capsized near Rybovich Marina in West Palm Beach on Sunday.
The Coast Guard said they received a report from a nearby boater of an 18-foot sailing vessel capsizing with one person aboard.
A law enforcement boat crew rescued the boater and transferred him to commercial salvage vessel with no medical concerns.
The Coast Guard said the commercial salvage vessel also righted the sailing vessel.
