Grand jury indicts Indian River teen on murder charge

An Indian River County teenager has been indicted by a grand jury on a first-degree murder charge for the alleged execution-style death of his friend.
18-year-old Elisha Martin was arrested in February in connection with the death of 16-year-old Logan Spencer. Both attended Sebastian River High School.
According to an arrest affidavit, Martin picked up Spencer with the intention of shooting guns in the Fellsmere area.
Investigators say Martin shot Spencer in the back of the head, and left his body in the woods, where it was found a few days after Spencer was reported missing by his parents.
Witnesses told detectives Martin believed Spencer had robbed him of between $10 and $20,000 from marijuana sales.
