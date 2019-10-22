Jon Shainman

Since moving to South Florida, Jon has won several broadcasting awards and covered many of the biggest stories in the area from the field, and on the anchor desk, including the Presidential election of 2000, the aftermath of the anthrax attacks, and the hurricanes that roared ashore in 2004 and 2005. Jon has also been very involved in the community, hosting a number of charity events for groups as diverse as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Children's Place at HomeSafe, and Hearts and Hope.