Letter: Superintendent wants former Spanish River Community High School principal fired

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The head of the School District of Palm Beach County plans to recommend that the former principal at Spanish River Community High School in Boca Raton be fired in the wake of a Holocaust controversy.
William Latson was reassigned in July to a district position after he told a parent in an email in 2018, "I can't say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee."
Latson added that "not everyone believes the Holocaust happened."
Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy sent a letter to Latson earlier this month saying "there is 'just cause', which can be substantiated by clear and convincing evidence, to warrant your termination from your position as a Principal."
Dr. Fennoy said in the letter he plans to recommend at the Oct. 30 school board meeting that Latson be fired effective Nov. 21, 2019.
Dr. Fennoy added a school district investigation found that Latson violated the school board's Code of Ethics and performed misconduct while in office.
Details of the story were first published by The Palm Beach Post.
In an email to school staff members obtained by FOX 29 back in July, Latson wrote:
The school district said it reassigned Latson "out of an abundance of concern and respect for the students and staff of Spanish River Community High School."
Several Florida lawmakers, including U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, are calling for Latson to be fired.
