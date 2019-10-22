Mural contains expletive toward Trump, city leaders say there’s nothing they can do

F-word painted on mural
October 22, 2019 at 3:36 PM EDT - Updated October 22 at 3:36 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A new mural in downtown Lexington contains an expletive-laced message critical of President Donald Trump, according to a report from WKYT.

PRHBTN art gallery posted a photo of the mural on Facebook which contains the message, "F*** Trump." The mural, which is titled, "The Devil Is In The Details," is on the building at 139 West Short Street.

The Devil Is In The Details by ELLE Street Art That's a wrap on this big, bold, and beautiful mural on Church St. It...

Posted by PRHBTN on Monday, October 21, 2019

The gallery's Facebook post states the mural was done by ELLE Street Art. The message appears just to the right of the snake's mouth.

The work has led to some praise and criticism online. Some have expressed support for it, while others want to see it painted over.

City of Lexington spokeswoman Susan Straub said there is nothing city workers can do to remove the message.

“This is a mural on a private building. No public dollars are involved in this mural," Straub said. "As much as we don’t agree with the use of vulgarity, this is a free speech issue.”

The mural was completed on Monday.

