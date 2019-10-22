Police: Video voyeurism suspect planted hidden cameras at 3 medical facilities in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police said on Tuesday that a man accused of planting hidden cameras inside bathrooms at three medical facilities in Palm Beach County was caught with more than a million images on his cellphone.
The Department of Homeland Security arrested Rudelmiro Santizo Perez on Monday in Houston, Texas as he was trying to board a plane to flee to his home country of Guatemala, according to detectives.
Police said Perez planted hidden cameras at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, as well as medical facilities in Boca Raton and suburban Delray Beach.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed a camera was found at 16313 S. Military Trail, which is the address for the Lynn Cancer Institute. PBSO said, at this point, there are no victims from that camera.
Investigators said Perez was an employee at all three facilities when the cameras were placed there.
Police said he worked in the CT Scan department at St. Mary's, and on PET Scans at the other facilities.
"It was just one camera, and he would take it from his shift, from when I'm assuming, and place it during one of his shifts," said Det. Molly Anderson. "He continued to work his regular shifts and no one suspected anything."
Police said a forensic search of Perez's cellphone turned up more than a million images, including photos of the bathrooms involved.
"I just feel bad as far as the victims, and even regular people now watching this have to be careful of going to the bathroom," said Det. Anderson. "Now we're gonna be looking in every crease and crevice for a camera."
Det. Anderson added there will be three different law enforcement investigations into Perez because cameras were found at three separate facilities.
The latest camera was found on Oct. 3 inside an employee bathroom at St. Mary's Medical Center. Police said there are at least nine victims there.
A spokesperson for St. Mary’s released this statement to FOX 29:
Perez is facing multiple video voyeurism charges, and police said more charges could be added.
