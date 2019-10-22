Should teenagers be allowed to trick or treat?

Beggars' night is celebrated nationwide by children who get dressed up in costumes to bring home lots of candy around Halloween. But when is the right time for young people to say "no thanks" to free candy?
In one Virginia town, there was a long-standing law that prohibited anyone over the age of 12 from trick or treating. The town of Chesapeake, Virginia, announced recently that the law, which never was enforced, has been amended.
The town changed the law to now allow children up to age 14 to trick or treat, and 15 year olds caught in the act of asking for free candy won't be thrown in jail.
The town specifically says, "Chesapeake Police staff will focus on making sure the evening is safe for everyone, not actively seeking out violations of the time or age limits. For example, a 15-year-old safely trick or treating with a younger sibling is not going to have any issues."
But what about in towns that do not have an ordinance?
