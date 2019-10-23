Delray Beach police increasing patrols at 3 locations

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Starting Wednesday, Delray Beach police officers are increasing their presence at three locations in the city. It’s part of the department's high-visibility enforcement campaign that runs through May 2020.
In an effort to protect the safety of drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists, officers will conduct the enforcement at the following locations:
- Atlantic Avenue (Interstate 95 to Southeast 6th Avenue)
- Congress Avenue (intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Congress Avenue)
- A1A (George Bush Boulevard to Casuarina Road)
The goal is to educate people about obeying traffic laws and remind drivers about Florida’s Hands-free Act, which makes it illegal for drivers to use a handheld device behind the wheel in a work and school zones.
The Florida Department of Transportation and Delray Beach Police Department also want to remind drivers to obey the speed limit, bicyclists should always ride in the direction of traffic and pedestrians should only cross the road in a crosswalk.
The enforcement is funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with FDOT.
