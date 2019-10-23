A fake threat is no joke: Indian River County School District spreads message in new video

Thank you to our local law enforcement and our SROs who are on every campus every day keeping our students and staff members safe. Unfortunately, throughout the country, students making “fake” or “unfounded” threats against schools or individuals within schools is increasing. Using social media, text messages, comments in public, and even comments made among friends, that are threatening in nature, can be a single poor decision that will impact the rest of a young person’s life. The purpose of this video was to include faces that all of our students were familiar with, and get the message across that fake threats result in real consequences. Your age, gender, and race do not matter. Whether or not you were joking does not matter. Teachers, administrators, coaches, and peers are listening. Our community is listening. The safety of our students and staff members is our number one priority. Families, please partner with us at home to talk to your students about the seriousness of making a fake threat, the importance of reporting threatening comments they may hear or see on social media, and how to use social media responsibly.