A fake threat is no joke: Indian River County School District spreads message in new video

The Indian River County School District is trying to educate students about the real consequences of making a fake threat.
In a video the district released, school resources deputies and school staff members warn students thy could face suspension, expulsion, even jail for a fake threat, even if they are joking or are being sarcastic.
“Writing, speaking, typing, posting a graphic texting a threat against a school or an individual will result in an investigation of your friends and family. Your phones, computer and home will be searched and your family and friends will be questioned,” the video states.
Students and parents can report a threat by downloading the free FortifyFL app.
