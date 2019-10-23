National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 26

If you have unwanted or expired prescription drugs around your house, you can safely dispose of them at various locations on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
National Take-Back Day is billed by the government as a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of your medication.
Now, for the first time, the DEA said they will also accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop off locations during Take Back Day.
The government said the April 2019 Take Back Day brought in 937,443 pounds of unused or expired prescription medication.
