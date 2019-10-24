Amazon Logistics opens new delivery station near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Amazon Logistics announced Tuesday they have officially opened a new delivery station near West Palm Beach.
According to a news release, the 96,000 square-foot building will speed up Amazon deliveries for Palm Beach County customers.
“We are appreciative of Amazon’s significant investment in Palm Beach County, and we look forward to supporting the company as they grow their footprint in our region. We are proud Amazon recognizes our competitive business assets,” Amazon President and CEO of the Business Development Board Kelly Smallridge said in a written statement.
Amazon says the facility, located near the intersection of Belvedere and Jog roads, currently employs hundreds of part-time and full-time workers, all making at least $15 per hour.
Amazon says this new delivery station in Palm Beach County also allows work opportunities for independent contractors "who want the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule" to deliver with Amazon Flex .
