Construction begins on new Ocean EcoCenter at Florida Oceanographic Center

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for a facility that will help the public understand and protect Florida's coastal ecosystems.
Construction is underway for a new Ocean EcoCenter at the Florida Oceanographic Center near Stuart.
The $6.5 million project will have new classrooms, event space, a new kids water play area and more.
“We’ll have all new exhibits in five different galleries about Florida’s water story, the estuaries. Visitors will be able to see amazing exhibits and tanks and aquariums,” said Mark Perry with the Florida Oceanographic Center.
The society has been in existence for 55 years, and the Stuart attraction recently welcomed its one millionth visitor.
Construction on the new building should take about a year.
The Florida Oceanographic Society is located at 890 Northeast Ocean Blvd. in Martin County.
