Hundreds of people help raise money for family of toddler who died from neuroblastoma in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Another successful fundraiser at Big Apple Pizza in Fort Pierce is helping a local family pay big medical bills left behind from their toddler’s cancer fight.
Hundreds of people helped support 2-year-old Julianna Gonzalez’ family at a fundraiser hosted by the Vanduzer Foundation.
2-year-old Julianna Gonzalez was diagnosed in February with neuroblastoma, an aggressive and rare cancer.
She lost her cancer fight in September.
Julianna’s mother, Rocio Rodriguez, said her daughter was strong and brave, and a light in their family.
“I never expected this turnout. It’s incredible to see how many people came together for us,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez is now becoming passionate about supporting pediatric cancer research and awareness.
“Now, my mind is open, my world is open to all of these children fighting this battle and it’s heartbreaking,” Rodriguez said. “I feel like pediatric cancer doesn’t get as much publicity as it should, and it’s a shame because kids are our future.”
The One Blood bus was also on-site to collect donations.
“Julianna needed so many blood transfusions and platelet transfusions while she was hospitalized,” Rodriguez explained. 20 pints were donated Wednesday night, enough to save 60 lives, according to OneBlood representatives.
Rodriguez has also taken steps to start helping with neuroblastoma research.
“We donated a lot of Julianna’s blood and they had biopsies done on a lot of her tumors… so it was important for us to do our part and try to help other kids going through this,” Rodriguez said.
With a boost from the community to help them put medical bills behind them, they can start looking forward to their goal of becoming advocates for pediatric cancer awareness.
“Me and my family have talked about helping other kids going through this, other cancer families…If we could help others, it would be amazing.”
