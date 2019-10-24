Increase in shigellosis cases in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Health officials in Indian River County said Wednesday they have identified an increase in the number of shigellosis cases, an infectious disease that can cause fever, diarrhea and stomach cramps.
The Florida Department of Health in Indian River County said shigellosis is very contagious and easily spread from person to person.
Infection occurs from eating or swallowing something that is contaminated with stool from an infected person.
The public is urged to properly wash their hands after going to the bathroom, changing diapers and before preparing and eating food.
Florida Department of Health in Indian River County is working closely with schools and child care facilities, and has provided them with prevention and control information. The medical community has also been provided with the most current information.
“Hand washing is extremely important in controlling the spread of Shigellosis as well as many other illnesses. If you have diarrhea, you should stay home from school or work until 48 hours after symptoms stop,” said Florida Department of Health in Indian River County Administrator Miranda Hawker in a written statement.
For more information, please contact Florida Department of Health in Indian River County at 772-794-7440 or visit the CDC website.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.