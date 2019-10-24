Noel K. Bango: Man arrested for 1992 sexual assault after rape kit processed

A fresh look at a sexual assault kit from a local 1992 case has led to the arrest of a man in New Jersey.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says that the kit was processed as a result of recent legislation, and led to an investigative lead for the suspect.
On Oct. 22, 1992, the victim reported being sexually assaulted by an unknown black male. A search of the CODIS database on March 17, 2018, resulted in a lead for Noel K. Bango.
A warrant was issued for Bango on Oct. 17, 2019, and he was arrested the following day in Deptford Township, N.J.
Bango is one of several men arrested recently for decades-old sexual assaults, thanks to the renewed focus on processing sexual assault kits.
