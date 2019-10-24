Port St. Lucie High School student arrested after threatening to stab another student, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Authorities say a 15-year-old Port St. Lucie High School student is under arrest after threatening to stab another student in the throat.
Police said the teenager brought three knives to school on Thursday with the intent of harming another student.
School administrators learned about the threat from other students and then contacted a school resource officer.
Police said the officer was able to arrest the student and confiscate the weapons before anyone was hurt.
The case is under investigation.
A spokesperson for the St. Lucie County School District released this statement on Thursday:
The school district said you can also report threats by contacting Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477, or through the free Fortify Florida app.
