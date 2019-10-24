South Fork High School teacher surprised with $100,000

STUART, Fla. — A Martin County teacher received an incredibly special surprise on Thursday morning: $100,000!
Wendy Schepman is a landscape operations teacher at South Fork High School in Stuart.
On Thursday, she and the school were awarded $100,000 for taking first place in 2019 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.
The national award recognizes outstanding teachers in skilled trades in U.S. public high schools.
South Fork High School will receive $70,000 to support the school's skilled trades program, and Schepman will receive $30,000.
Schepman is the only teacher in Florida to win the award this year. Congrats!
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.