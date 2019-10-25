Friday morning shooting investigated in St. Lucie County, sheriff’s office says

Authorities are investigating a shooting Friday morning in St. Lucie County.
Responding to a call of shots fired, the sheriff's office says deputies found a gunshot victim in the 3000 block of West Dixie Blvd.
“The victim was transported to a local hospital,” said St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken J. Mascara in a written statement. “This appears to be an isolated incident, there does not appear to be any danger to the community at large.”
The sheriff's office did not release the gender or age of the victim. No other information was immediately released.
