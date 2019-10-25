Local moms debate changing the date of Halloween

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — It's a debate that happens every single year.
Should Halloween stay Oct. 31 or should it move to the last weekend in October?
Every single year, moms have differing opinions. This year, it's no different.
"It would definitely be more convenient," said Stephanie Johnson, who supports moving the date.
"As a kid growing up, Halloween was always on the 31st," said Eliza Lieberman, who is against changing the date.
Lieberman and Johnson are clearly on opposite sides on this one. This year, Oct. 31 falls on a Thursday.
A Change.org petition with more than 150,000 signatures aims to move Halloween from the 31st to the last Saturday of the month.
"I'm not going to sign the petition," said Lieberman. "I really do like the conversation that we are even having," said Johnson. "That if enough people sign a petition, we could make a change. I like that."
It's reached the goal of 75,000 signatures in order to land on President Trump's desk.
"I feel it could open up a can of worms for let's say Christmas, April Fools' Day, Easter, all those days that are specified for a specific date of the year," said Lieberman.
The Halloween and Costume Association cites child safety, saying more parents would be able to accompany kids on a weekend. Not to mention moms, who point to the struggles of school the next day.
"I think for teachers it would be good," said Johnson. "The kids go to school really tired."
