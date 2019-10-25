Mallory Fleming: Jupiter police looking for missing 20-year-old woman

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter police are searching for a woman they say has been missing since Tuesday.
Mallory Fleming, 20, was last seen in her residence located in the Egret Landing development.
Fleming left her residence without her cellphone or identification.
She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Fleming was last seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt and black yoga pants. She has piercings on the top of both ears.
Police said she frequently visits Starbucks and the beach.
Anyone with information about Fleming’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jared Kenerson at 561-746-6201.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.