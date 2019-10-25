Non-traditional child care demand grows with opportunities

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The number of working moms has increased. Seven out of 10 moms now work, up almost 25 percent compared with four decades ago, which has changed the demand and hours for the child care industry. And there’s growing entrepreneurial opportunities in South Florida.
Ganeeka Morris is a working mom juggling a whopping three jobs with limited child care options.
“You always have day care. You always have early morning care. But night care – we need this in our life,” said Morris.
It’s a story and response Sandra Alincy, who spent decades in higher education has heard before from too many women.
“More and more women are getting into the workforce and more and more moms are now the breadwinners,” said Alincy. “Trying to find an opportunity to bridge the gap and move up the ranks so to speak can be hard outside of a traditional 9-to-5.”
On Oct. 9 after a year and a half of paperwork and inspections, Alincy was finally licensed by the Florida Department of Health’s Child Care Advisory Council to run her own 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. non-traditional facility. The site offers adequate sleeping quarters and a strict 9 p.m. “lights out” policy. Night Time Kids Care now joins a growing industry to meet the challenge and demands for so many families.
“Some people can’t depend on friends, family members or even parents to simply help them take care of a child,” said Alincy. “I want to be known as the nighttime childcare guru.”
Studies have looked into the need for dependable night care. It is especially true in the restaurant and service industries where prime shifts and earning possibilities are higher at night.
To find relevant information pertaining to a childcare provider including license number, provider type, capacity, days and hours of operation, click here .
