Pedestrian critically injured in Fort Pierce traffic crash

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Fort Pierce Wednesday evening, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department.
The crash happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. in the 1800 block of US Highway 1.
Police say the vehicle was traveling northbound on US 1 when the crash happened.
The incident is currently under investigation.
No more information was immediately available.
