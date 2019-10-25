4 people hurt in 2 separate shootings in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Thursday in West Palm Beach that injured four people.
West Palm Beach Police Sgt. David Lefont said one shooting occurred in the 5300 block of 45th St. at 3:03 p.m.
This incident involved two vehicles driving along 45th Street near Haverhill Road with people shooting at each other.
The shooting resulted in three victims transporting themselves to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A FOX 29 news crew arrived and found glass shattered at a nearby business.
Lefont said the second incident occurred at Lilac Court and Spruce Avenue around 5:53 p.m.
Police said ShotSpotter technology alerted officers to gunshots in the area. One victim transported himself to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers 800-458-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.