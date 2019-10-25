Proposed cell tower receiving poor reception in Port St. Lucie neighborhood

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — It’s becoming the talk of the town.
“I found out by the Facebook page that we have as a community,” Ismary Rosles said.
Rosles recently moved to the Copper Creek neighborhood in Port St. Lucie. Now the soon-to-be mom of three says the talk of a cell tower on Glades Cut off Road and Northwest Burnside is concerning.
“At first I was like great! Wonderful, but then I dug a little deeper into it and I realized, wow this is too close you have the radiation situation. How much difficult is it going to be to have something right there that’s going to affect us and cost more costs,” she said.
Other neighbors seem to agree, one woman writing to us calling it a “serious matter.”
However, WPTV also spoke to a couple of neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera but said a new cell tower would be beneficial for the area.
The city of Port St. Lucie isn’t commenting on the proposal by Lennar homes. That’s the company looking to partner with LCS Communications to build the tower.
In a packet given to some residents, Lennar homes say its goal is to improve cell service in that area. They featured a picture showing what the tower will look like and says if homeowners and thecity ultimately don’t want it the tower, it won’t be built.
Rosles says she did not receive any of that information and is hoping to learn more.
“I want to be apart of it, I want to be involved,” Rosles said.
