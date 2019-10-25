Suburban Boca Raton pharmacy robbed of more than $13,000 in narcotics & cash: PBSO

Authorities say thousands of dollars in cash and narcotics were stolen from a suburban Boca Raton pharmacy last weekend.
They say the break-in happened around 2 a.m. Sunday October 20 at KPB Pharmacy on State Road 7.
Investigators said two suspects got inside through the rear door of a vacant suite next to the pharmacy.
More than $13,000 in narcotics and cash is missing, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information is urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.
