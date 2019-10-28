Boat crash injures 2 people on Intracoastal Waterway near Sewall’s Point in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said two people were hurt Sunday night after a serious boat crash near Sewall's Point and Sandsprit Park.
The crash occurred just after 8 p.m.
Law enforcement said the two victims were transported to the hospital with "very serious injuries."
No other details were immediately available.
The sheriff’s office said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be taking over the investigation and releasing additional information when it is available.
